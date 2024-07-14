PETALING JAYA: Police have extended the remand of a TikTok content creator for another two days to assist in the investigation of threats and intimidation against social media influencer A. Rajeswary, also known as Esha prior to her death.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari confirmed that the 44-year-old’s four-day remand ends today, Harian Metro reported.

Ahmad said police have requested to extend the suspect’s remand for another two days - starting Monday (July 15) and ends on Tuesday (July 16).

The complete investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Monday.

“Until now, 11 suspects were called to give their statement to assist in investigations linked to threats and intimidation used against Esha,” he was quoted as saying.

The second suspect, a lorry driver, was arrested on Wednesday (July 10) in Setapak at 6.30pm.

It was also reported that another suspect, a 35-year-old woman was arrested on Monday (July 8) in Bukit Beruntung.

The arrests were connected to two TikTok account holders under the name of ‘Dulal Brothers’ and ‘Alphaquinnsha’ concerning defamation and threats against Rajeswary.

Both account owners used Esha’s picture as a background in their videos threatening and intimidating the victim, with the use of vulgar language.

