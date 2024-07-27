Police looking for three men in Sandakan murder case

SANDAKAN: Police are searching for three men in connection with the murder of a man whose decomposed body was found near a burnt-out vehicle at an oil palm estate along Jalan Sungai Memanjang yesterday.

Sandakan deputy police chief Supt K. Ramasamy identified the three as Mohd Jasmin Rusman or Achok, 24, Mohammad Zulfaizzie Hanafie Mohd Firdaus, 24, and Komeng, in his 20s.

“Further investigations have been carried out and so far the Sandakan IPD police (headquarters) have arrested a woman for questioning. The main suspect in this case has been identified and efforts to trace the suspects are underway.

“Statements have been recorded from several key witnesses and the motive for the murder is believed to be revenge. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to Ramasamy, police were informed of the discovery of the body and the burnt-out frame of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) by members of the public at 10.50 am.

“The body, found about 16 metres away from the burned vehicle, is suspected to be related to the case of a missing person reported last Sunday,” he added.

He said a police forensic investigation team made a preliminary inspection at the scene but did not find any weapons related to the case.

He said the autopsy and process of identifying the body will be carried out tomorrow.