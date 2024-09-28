Police probing allegations of GISBH quarantine centres for indoctrination - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is currently investigating claims made via the Pusat Kajian Ajaran Sesat (PUKAS) Facebook account regarding the existence of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) quarantine centres at various locations, both domestically and abroad.

In a media statement today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said these quarantine centres are believed to be used for indoctrination and to subject problematic members to mental abuse.

PUKAS, a centre that researches deviationist teachings, alleged that these quarantine methods are believed to originate from practices introduced by the founder of Al-Arqam and Rufaqa, Abuya Ashaari, where problematic members of the congregation were isolated in remote locations.

They were quarantined, prohibited from social interactions, and confined to small rooms or specific spaces for self-reflection. These centres are reportedly located on GISBH-owned land in remote areas.

Razarudin said PDRM is actively tracing assets linked to or owned by GISBH to facilitate the investigation.

PDRM has also initiated 10 investigation papers under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 following reports of forced labour from several former employees of the company.

Commenting on his Sept 25 statement regarding the GISBH network having never paid business-related taxes, the IGP clarified that this refers to the most recent tax assessment period, currently under investigation by the Inland Revenue Board in collaboration with PDRM.

“This investigation focuses on several companies under GISBH that are suspected of failing to comply with certain provisions of the Income Tax Act 1967,“ he stated.

PDRM launched Op Global on Sept 11, raiding 20 welfare homes linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, following allegations of child abuse, labour exploitation, and religious manipulation.

Since the operation began, more than 300 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, have been arrested, and 572 victims have been rescued.