PETALING JAYA: The police have raided three homes in Kelantan, one of which was the residence of the second wife of the GISB Holdings (GISBH) CEO.

The homes are believed to be connected to the company, which is under investigation for alleged child exploitation and sexual abuse.

ALSO READ: Police uncover buried GISB teaching books during raid

The raids, conducted by the police, Welfare Department and Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department, targeted properties near Kampung Panji, New Straits Times reported.

Previous reports indicated that 30 people, including 20 children, reside in three homes near the village, many believed to be related to the GISBH CEO.

During the raid, police confiscated books related to the teachings and doctrines of GISBH.

The homes are believed to have been used by various GISBH members over the years.

ALSO READ: Police raid multiple GISB properties in Rawang

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reported earlier that the CEO of GISBH and his wife were among 19 people arrested in a raid on a Bukit Bintang complex.

This follows earlier raids on 20 welfare homes allegedly linked to GISBH, resulting in the rescue of 402 people, some as young as one-year-old.

The victims were told to have experienced various forms of exploitation and abuse, including sexual assault, but GISBH has since denied these allegations.

Three individuals associated with GISBH have been charged with sexual assault against children and have pleaded not guilty.