Zayn Rayyan’s case: Police to ask MCMC to bring down screenshots of investigation report

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will submit a request to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to bring down screenshots purportedly showing the report on Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s case investigation that went viral last night.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the police will also track down the party responsible for spreading the screenshots.

“The police are studying the contents of the screenshots, this action is very irresponsible as it can affect the trial, which might end up with justice not being delivered for Zayn Rayyan,“ he said in a special media conference at Bukit Aman here today, with his deputy DCP Fadil Marsus also in attendance.

He added that all information regarding the Zayn Rayyan could only be released by official parties and the public is advised not to believe or share information that are spread by unscrupulous parties.

“This action does not help anyone, not the prosecution, the police nor the family of the victim, and can affect the hard work of the investigative team,” he said.

When asked to comment on a statement by the victim’s father’s counsel, Fahmi Abd Moin Mohd, made yesterday alleging that the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code was still ongoing until the real perpetrator was found, Shuhaily stressed that the investigation was completed.

“The investigation on our side has been completed, but investigations can be open again if there is new evidence during the trial and instructions from the prosecution,” he added.

Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, pleaded not guilty to charges of child neglect in a manner that might cause physical harm yesterday.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which allows a maximum fine of RM50,000 or no more than 20 year’s in jail, or both, if found guilty.

ALSO READ:

Police use all provisions within jurisdiction to probe into Zayn Rayyan’s case

Zayn Rayyan case: 192-day probe leads to parents being charged for negligence