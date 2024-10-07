Police reports can still be made despite closure of gates at 10 pm - KDN

KUALA LUMPUR: Police reports can still be made, despite the police station gates being closed after 10 pm as a security control measure.

The Home Ministry (KDN), in a statement clarifying Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s response in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said that this serves as a guideline and precaution for stations at risk of threats.

“Of course it is unreasonable if the statement is reinterpreted by certain parties as ‘complete gate closure’ when the police are responsible for maintaining public safety and order,“ read the statement.

During the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Saifuddin Nasution, in reply to a query from Datuk Seri Richard Riot (GPS-Serian), said the police station gates are closed after 10 pm as a security measure following the recent attack on the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor.

He said the directive was to balance the need for safety and security for both police personnel and the public.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain when contacted yesterday said police stations will carry on providing services as usual despite the closure of their gates after 10 pm.

