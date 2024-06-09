Police seek public’s help in locating missing man

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man who has been missing since July.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that they received a missing person report for Nohasman Abu Noh, 37, at 10.30 am on July 25, at the Tun H.S.Lee police station.

“Nohasman is 167 centimetres tall, he was last seen by his mother in front of Kenanga Mall in January,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Sulizmie Affendy said that anyone with information related to the missing person, can channel it to the nearest police station, or contact Tun H.S.Lee police station at 03-9221 2222 or the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-2600 2222.