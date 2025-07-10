A 29-year-old public servant has gone viral after sharing his financial struggles on the Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook page, prompting Malaysians to weigh in with advice and tough love.

In the anonymous post, the man revealed that despite earning a monthly salary of RM5,782, he is overwhelmed by his financial commitments, which include:

-EPF (self-contribution): RM600

- Personal loan: RM1,230 (8 years remaining)

- Car loan: RM1,014 (4 years remaining)

- Room rent: RM850

- Credit card debt: RM21,000 (across 3 banks)

- Additional personal loan: RM5,500

- Buy Now Pay Later schemes: RM7,500

- Medical card & Hibah: RM340

The man shared that he is thinking of approaching Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) because he no longer knows how to manage his payments.

However he admitted he is worried going to AKPK might damage his service record and proceeded to ask netizens for advise.

“I’m thinking of approaching AKPK because I no longer know how to manage these payments. But I’m worried it might affect my service record. Do any of you have advice for me?”

The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 328 comments and 31 shares as netizens rushed to offer advice.

One commenter, a fellow civil servant, reassured him: “Go to AKPK if you can’t manage anymore. I went last Friday — your employer won’t know unless you tell them.”

Another added: “You can still save yourself. Just walk into AKPK and get your finances sorted.”



Others suggested cost-cutting measures: “Find a cheaper room. Stop EPF self-contribution for 2–3 years and use that money to clear your Buy Now Pay Later debt. Move into government quarters if you can. Fast daily if you must — focus on needs, not wants.”