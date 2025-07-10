Noor Ainun makes history as first Malaysian woman to finish 444km ultra-marathon

NATIONAL ultra runner Noor Ainun Yeop Kamaruddin has been officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) as the first Malaysian woman to complete the gruelling Nozomi Coast to Coast Run Distance 444KM.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) announced the achievement today, highlighting her extraordinary endurance and dedication to ultra running.

Noor Ainun covered the 444-kilometre route from Lumut, Perak, to Bachok, Kelantan, in an impressive 114 hours, 18 minutes, and 14 seconds.

The ministry stated, “The achievement makes her the first Malaysian woman to complete the 444km Nozomi Coast to Coast run since its inception in 2017.”

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim officiated the MBOR recognition ceremony, celebrating her perseverance and competitive spirit.

The ministry also noted that her accomplishment aligns with the MADANI Malaysia vision of fostering determined and resilient individuals. - Bernama