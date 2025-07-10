Sarawak to launch hydrogen certification platform for market integrity

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is set to establish a hydrogen certification platform in line with international standards to enhance transparency and market integrity.

The initiative aims to strengthen investor confidence in the state’s growing hydrogen economy.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the plan during his keynote speech titled “Sarawak’s Hydrogen Vision: Catalysing Green Growth for ASEAN and Beyond” at the World Hydrogen Asia Conference 2025 in Tokyo.

He highlighted the state’s commitment to positioning itself as a competitive hydrogen producer through the Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (SHER).

“The state government has taken proactive measures with the launch of the Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (SHER), a long-term plan aimed at positioning Sarawak as a cost-competitive, reliable and scalable hydrogen producer,” he said.

Abang Johari added that Sarawak is investing in technology and innovation to remain competitive in the evolving energy sector.

The government is also exploring a common certification framework for ASEAN and international adoption, ensuring alignment with global benchmarks.

The premier stressed that strong governance, infrastructure, financing, and workforce development are crucial to establishing Sarawak as a regional leader in green hydrogen.

His two-day working visit to Tokyo underscores the state’s push for international partnerships in sustainable energy. - Bernama