Police seek public’s help to find missing 41-year-old man

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a 41-year-old man who has been missing since June 25.

The Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent, in a statement, said Mohd Rizal Mustafa was last seen at his residence in Taman Castlefield.

His father lodged a police report on June 27 after his son did not return home.

“Mohd Rizal is about 168 centimetres tall, weighs 63 kilogrammes, has a slim build, short black hair and does not wear glasses,” the statement read.

Those with information are urged to contact their nearest police station, Sergeant Rezan Ramli at 011-71130428, Salak Selatan Baru police station at 03-79815053 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999.