Police seize drugs worth RM13.5 million following raid on house in Puchong, Selangor

SERDANG: Police seized drugs worth RM13.5 million from a drug distribution syndicate following a raid on at two-storey terrace house in Puchong, Selangor, at 12.50 pm last Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, said a 36-year-old local man believed to be involved in storing and packaging drugs at the house since early this year, was arrested in the joint operation conducted with Kelantan JSJN.

Khaw disclosed that the drugs seized from the RM3,300 rented house, comprised 71 packets labeled ‘TIE GUAN YIN’ containing 73.50 kilogrammes (kg) of ketamine, and 300 packets labeled ‘GUANYINWANG’ containing 308.691 kg of syabu.

“Investigations found that the suspect also used a modified car compartment capable of concealing up to 80kg of drugs to evade authorities’ detection,“ he told a press conference at the Serdang District Police Headquarters today.

The compartment which is behind the car’s rear seats could only be accessed with an access card once the engine is started.

Khaw said the suspect used the modified car to deliver drugs in the Klang Valley area, earning RM6,000 per delivery.

The suspect has no prior criminal record and his urine test was also negative.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days until June 24, for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

He added that assets worth an estimated RM37,500 were also seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, including a Hyundai Sonata and RM500 in cash, bringing the total value of seized drugs and assets to RM13.57 million.

The JSJN believes many syndicate members, especially suppliers, remain at large.

Anyone with information on the syndicate is urged to contact the JSJN hotline at 012-2087222.