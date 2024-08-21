Police: Toddler found dead in Pantai Leman is murder suspect’s son

ALOR SETAR: Police have confirmed that the body of a two-year-old boy, found at Pantai Leman, Kuala Kedah, at noon yesterday, was the youngest child of the suspect accused of murdering his wife and daughter.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said that the 43-year-old suspect identified the boy as his son.

“There were slash wounds on the necks of the three victims - the suspect’s wife, daughter, and son. The suspect has confirmed that all three bodies are indeed those of his wife and children,” she said in a statement.

“DNA samples of the suspect, the three victims, and one surviving child have been collected, and sent to the Chemistry Department, for analysis,” she added.

On Monday, the bodies of a 43-year-old foreign woman and her 10-year-old daughter, with wound marks on their necks, were discovered in a drain, behind an abandoned building in Pekan Simpang Kuala, at 5 pm.

The suspect, who is also the husband and father of the victims, was detained at a mosque in Bukit Pinang, at 9 pm the same day.

The body of a boy, estimated to be around two years old and believed to be the suspect’s youngest child, was found at Pantai Leman, Kuala Kedah, yesterday.