Police tracing witness in high court drug trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are currently tracing a local man identified as a witness in a case scheduled to be heard under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at the High Court of Criminal 1, Courts Complex, Jalan Duta, here on July 29.

The Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police headquarters media centre stated that the witness, Mohd Fazreen Azzemi, is 30 years old.

His last known address is at Number 14 A, Block E, Awan Sri Perlis 2 Housing, Jalan Datuk Keramat, 54000 Kuala Lumpur, it said.

“Members of the public with any information about the individual can contact Insp Nik Nuhairi Syazwan Nik Ab Rahman at 011-17824934 or the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Brickfields District Police Headquarters at 03-21159999,“ the statement added.