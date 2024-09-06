PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) are extinguishing eight out of the 14 containers that caught fire on Saturday (June 8) in Port Klang, Pulau Indah.

Selangor JBPM Deputy Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar confirmed that five containers that caught fire were successfully extinguished as of 7.40am today while only one managed to have been put out on Saturday, Harian Metro reported.

Ahmad said the remaining eight containers are being extinguished in an “isolated” fashion, as quoted, with help from the Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s mechanical assistance (ALP) during the operation to put out the fires.

Ahmad added that the operation has reached an “overhaul” phase, quoting the report, with the extinguishing of the remaining containers estimated to be settled by this afternoon.

JBPM’s investigations found that 14 containers were caught on fire, with some catching fire within the containers’ contents.

On Saturday evening, West Port, under the supervision of the fire and rescue personnel, isolated the burnt containers.

Selangor JBPM Director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail reportedly mentioned that the 14 containers, measuring 12.1 metres each, that caught fire were quelled at 2.39pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations discovered that all the affected containers contained various goods comprising of paper, steel, pinewood, mineral substances, aluminium and washing machines.

No victims were reported during the incident and the fire and rescue department were alerted of the fire at 1.40pm. 24 personnel from Pulau Indah, Port Klang, Sungai Pinang, Andalas and Shah Alam were deployed to the scene.