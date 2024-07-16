PR practitioners need to adopt ethical communication to build trust - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Public relations (PR) practitioners are advised to adopt ethical communication in order to build trust, foster relationships with diverse stakeholders, and shape a better future for the industry and society.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that in an age where misinformation, fake news, and spin proliferate, commitment to ethical standards is more essential than ever.

“It is this commitment that sets us apart, and it is this trust that empowers us to influence and drive transformative change.

“To navigate the complexities of the VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world, ethical and responsible communications must become the cornerstone of organisations and practitioners,” he said in his speech at the IPRM Ethical and Responsible Communication Conference here today.

Fahmi said PR practitioners should also be honest about accessible, authentic information and resist the temptation to fill gaps with speculation or invalidate claims.

Holding steadfastly to the Industry’s Codes of Professional Conduct and Code of Ethics will ensure integrity is preserved, he added.

Fahmi said PR practitioners should also utilise tech tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) for efficient data analysis, which would allow them to focus on more strategic aspects of PR.

“By leveraging these tools, you’ll not only increase efficiency but also amplify your value as a communicator, enabling you to shift your focus from the mundane to the insightful, transforming the industry as we know it,” he said.