Preparations for SEA Games 2027 on track despite Sabah’s reconsideration - Hannah

PARIS: The preparations for hosting the South East Asian (SEA) Games 2027 remain on track despite Sabah’s reconsideration of its role as a co-host for the biennial event.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that the National Sports Council (NSC) is continuing its preparations for the event, bolstered by strong commitments from Sarawak and Penang to co-host the SEA Games.

Hannah said that she had responded to the recent decision made by Sabah’s state Cabinet and respected their choice regarding the SEA Games 2027 hosting arrangements.

“We respect Sabah’s decision... The NSC will proceed with the preparations for the SEA Games 2027 as we have received approval from the Federal Cabinet,“ she told reporters here after witnessing national para swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli place seventh in the men’s 50m freestyle S5 (physical impairment) final at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Last week, Hannah announced that three states—Sarawak, Sabah, and Penang—had agreed to co-host the SEA Games 2027 alongside Kuala Lumpur, with an estimated budget of RM700 million.

However, media reports yesterday quoted Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun as saying that the state government had not made any financial commitments regarding the SEA Games 2027 and was reconsidering its role as a co-host.

Meanwhile, Hannah said she remained optimistic that if national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin performed at his best tomorrow, Malaysia could secure its second gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

National para badminton star Cheah Liek Hou secured Malaysia’s first gold at the Games by defeating Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-15 in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) final at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Monday.

Malaysia has also claimed a silver medal through Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in the men’s F20 shot put event and a bronze by Eddy Bernard in the men’s 100m sprint T44 (physical impairment).

Meanwhile, Hannah said that during her meeting with the 18 athletes making their Paralympic debut, most expressed their desire to participate more frequently in international competitions to gain experience.

She also inspected the facilities provided by the National Sports Institute (NSI), including the availability of halal meals, ensuring that the national para athletes are well supported throughout the Paralympics.