Preparations for Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme in final stage

JOHOR BAHRU: The coalition of cooperation between the Federal government, Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan governments has ensured the smooth preparation of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) Southern Zone 2024 which starts tomorrow until Saturday at Dataran UTM, Skudai, here.

In a statement to Bernama, the Johor State Secretary’s Office (Management Services Division) said that the secretariat was trying to take important steps including rehearsal of staff involved in the management and implementation of the programme, as well as arrange event schedules, determining locations and ensuring that activities are in line with the goals of the programme.

“In addition, we are also working with government agencies, non-governmental organisations and local communities to ensure optimal support and engagement as well as formulate communication strategies to promote programmes to the people through the media and websites,“ the statement said.

Ministry of Economy senior undersecretary (Management) Dr Nor Azlina Ariffin was quoted today as saying that preparations for the programme are in the final stages with the preparation level reaching more than 95 per cent and the focus only involves a few focus locations such as the main stage, ministry booths and sales sites.

A total of 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the programme organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) in strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the Johor government, which is a continuation of the MADANI Government One-Year Programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December 2023.

The programme will focus on the implementation of the MADANI Economy framework as well as the government’s continued commitment in empowering the people, entrepreneurs and the industry.

The programme also offers more than 170 direct services from 34 ministries and agencies to the Rakyat like exchange of helmets and a 50 percent discount on traffic summonses and MADANI Sales.

The three-day programme will be officially closed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday.