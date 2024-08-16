Priest charged with committing physical sexual assault on 13-year-old boy in church

SHAH ALAM: A priest pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a 13-year-old boy in a church two months ago.

B. Moses Melchidezek, 27, made the plea before Judge Rasyihah Ghazali.

On the first count, he was charged with committing the offence by placing his toes on the boy’s private part, while the second count was for allegedly placing the child’s hand on his private part.

Both offences were allegedly committed at a church in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Puchong, between 5 pm and 7 pm last June.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) and Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, respectively, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping if found guilty.

The court allowed Moses Melchidezekhen bail of RM15,000 for both charges and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station every month and not to disturb the victim and witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nabilah Abd Rashid appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

The court set Sept 19 for mention.