Private sector involvement in development projects reduces Sabah’s financial burden

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government always welcomes the involvement of the private sector to assist in development projects, which helps the people and reduces the state government’s financial burden.

Sabah Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the state government could then use existing financial resources to finance socioeconomic and other infrastructure development.

“In this context, we are convinced that cooperation between the state government and government agencies, especially the Housing and Town Development Authority with the support of the private sector, we can implement various development agenda for the state and people’s betterment.

“A strategic focus and approach are vital to boost Sabah development and its status,” he said in a statement after the ground-breaking ceremony for the 88 Avenue mixed development project at Kepayan Ridge here today.

He expressed confidence that the project would become a symbol of pride for local communities in the area.

“Such a development can provide various categories of housing to the community here according to their needs and means and bring about positive cooperation based on the motive of holistic development that benefits everyone,” he said.