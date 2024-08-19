PuTERA35 a major shift in advancing bumiputera development - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) was launched today as a major shift in advancing Bumiputera development towards making Malaysia a regional economic leader.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Minister of Finance said that as times changes, the country needs a new plan that will drive the Bumiputera agenda to greater heights.

“The country should be driven with a more convincing level of speed, but at the same time, must not leave anyone behind.

“The idea is that the economic drive should be done with the participation of all people without marginalising any ethnicity, tribe or territory across the country,” he said when launching the PuTERA35 here today.

PuTERA35 was introduced to raise the status and dignity of Bumiputera in line with the aspirations of the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People initiative and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Agenda 2030) which will allow Malaysians to enjoy a better quality of life.

PuTERA35 encompasses three core areas, 12 growth drivers and 132 comprehensive initiatives in empowering and advancing Bumiputera development.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister emphasised that the introduction of PuTERA35 will never set aside the interests of other races in this country.

“The Bumiputera-related policy in Malaysia is always an affirmative policy to think and reflect on the situation of injustice, but never to set aside the interests of Indian children, Chinese children, let alone the children of Bumiputera, Orang Asli or the natives of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

In this regard, Anwar also urged all Bumiputera empowerment agencies to plan their programmes responsibly and with full accountability.

He said those who manage Bumiputera agencies would be considered the biggest traitors if they succumbed to corruption and poor governance.

“So of course, Bumiputera agencies must ensure that the implementation of their programmes is more thorough, more efficient, more responsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said enforcement agencies including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Inland Revenue Board can also play a role in monitoring Bumiputera empowerment agencies to ensure the success of PuTERA35.

“Recently, more power was given to the Auditor-General to come in and monitor (Bumiputera agencies) as a prerequisite.

“Otherwise, there will still be leakages even if we pour in tens of billions of ringgit because the impact does not reach the grassroots, the people won’t like it when the plan sounded great, but the implementation was not,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy in a statement in conjunction with the launch of PuTERA35 said that the implementation of the plan will be fully monitored by the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) chaired by the Prime Minister.

“Systematic and integrated reporting and monitoring through the dashboard will enable a more comprehensive assessment and intervention measures can be taken immediately.

The role of the Bumiputera Agenda Empowerment Unit in all ministries will also be empowered and given the responsibility to implement and closely monitor efforts at the ministry and agency levels, according to the statement.