Queen opens girl guides association AGM

KUCHING: Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia today officiated the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia (PPPM) here.

The arrival of Raja Zarith Sofiah who is also the Royal Patron of PPPM was received by PPPM president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Sarawak PPPM patron Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

In her speech, the Queen expressed appreciation of all individuals who have contributed to making PPPM as a meaningful organisation for many girls in Malaysia.

Through PPPM, Raja Zarith Sofiah said girls are able to gain experience and confidence to become brave individuals with leadership capability.

“The demand of the world is changing and in the era of globalisation and the 4.0 revolution, changes that drive innovation and creativity happen at a very fast pace, especially among the younger generation.

“Looking at PPPM’s efforts today, I feel proud because the contributions of its members are in line with the current needs as PPPM has succeeded in bringing positive changes in this world,“ said Her Majesty.

Also present at the event were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.