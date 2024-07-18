PETALING JAYA: Telecommunications provider redONE Mobile is offering a RM1 million special payout to at least one Malaysian athlete who brings home the first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a recent statement, the company also confirmed the lucky athlete will be its brand ambassador for four years until the next Olympics.

“The RM1 million payout will be paid in the form of monthly installments over a period of 10 years, as part of the company’s effort in ensuring ‘long-term support’ for the athlete.”

However, redONE also reiterated that in the event of multiple athletes being awarded the first gold medal in the games, the payout will be distributed among the winners.

Its chief executive officer Ameen Amaendran said the initiative is part of redONE’s commitment in recognising local sporting talent competing at a global level.

“As a company deeply rooted in championing sports development in Malaysia, we see this contribution of RM1 million as a way to not only honour our exceptional athletes but to also showcase our unwavering support for the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride,” he said.

Ameen also hoped that the payout will encourage local athletes to reach their full potential in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

At present, redONE also supports several Malaysian football clubs through initiatives from past partnerships with local football clubs such as Selangor FC, Terengganu FC, and Sabah FC, PDRM FC and Imigresen FC.

Additionally, the telco provider has also sponsored several sporting tournaments organised by KL Fencing, Selangor Squash, and the Purple League respectively.

