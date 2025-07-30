$!Seafood Expo Asia Announces Conference Program with Expert-led Sessions on Sustainability, Aquaculture, Fish Processing, Aquafeeds and Consumer Trends in Asian Market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Seafood Expo Asia, organized by Diversified, announces its 2025 conference program with a wide range of sessions and experts providing practical discussions around the major issues and opportunities facing the Asian seafood sector. Topics will cover aquaculture innovations, sustainable food systems and fish processing, the future of aquafeeds, data around seafood trends and consumer behavior in the region and more. As part of the program, a keynote address will be held by leading Asian economist, Mr. Manu Bhaskaran who will provide the industry with key insights into global trends and their implications for regional growth, currencies and investment strategies.



Sustainability in Fish Processing, Supply Chains and Aquafeeds

Representatives from BAADER will give a presentation titled, “Harnessing Technology for Sustainable Fish Processing: Value Every Gram.” The discussion will touch on the evolving world of fish processing, advancements in automation, productivity and consumer trends. Transparency, sustainability, food safety and the importance of animal welfare for industry practices and expectations will be discussed.

A session titled, “Establishing Equitable, Sustainable and Accountable Seafood Supply Chains Across Asia,“ with representatives from Seafood Legacy, Qingdao Marine Conservation Society and Resonance will delve into the urgent need to build sustainable food systems in the Asian region. The panel will discuss the increasing seafood demand among consumers, the risks involved in the depletion of fishery resources due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and climate change and the need for improving working conditions.

In “The Future of Aquafeeds: Balancing Sustainability and Nutritional Excellence,“ Dr. Enrico Bachis from The Marine Ingredients Organisation will address the challenges and opportunities to maintaining and expanding sustainable management practices across fisheries. The session will also discuss innovative approaches to optimizing the beneficial nutritional properties of fishmeal and fish oil.