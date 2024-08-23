Refrain from entrusting responsibilities to those tainted by corruption - Sultan Nazrin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today urged the Muslim community to refrain from entrusting responsibilities to individuals tainted by corruption and abuse of power.

His Royal Highness said the Muslim community must resolutely reject individuals with a corrupt or hypocritical image and those of weak morals, as well as any behaviour that could tarnish the reputation of the community and the sanctity of Islam.

Sultan Nazrin said the success of promoting Islam largely depends on the success of its followers and the Muslim community has a responsibility to portray Islam in a vibrant light and to fill it with compelling content.

“The image of Islam and the global perception of it are influenced by the achievements and status of the Muslim community. Islam will garner greater respect and continued reverence if the majority of its followers demonstrate excellence across various fields.

“Therefore, efforts and programmes aimed at human development should be prioritised. To elevate the stature of Islam and the community, it is crucial to focus on enriching the younger generation with knowledge through coordinated and strategic initiatives, harmonised and integrated efforts,” he said when launching the 72nd Meeting of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) here.

Also present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

His Royal Highness, who is MKI chairman, said the past grandeur of Islam has left behind a remarkable legacy and high ideals, however, progress for any community cannot rely solely on legacy and ideals.

“To transform the quality of the Muslim community towards a more progressive future, we must foster a narrative rooted in realism and forward-thinking.

“The survival of the Muslim community must be built on strengthening mental resilience and instilling confidence to compete and excel, rather than resorting to fear tactics that create prejudice and discomfort when interacting with non-Muslims,” he said.

Islam is not just rhetoric, slogans, or banners; it must be demonstrated through tangible actions by its followers, said Sultan Nazrin.

“The relevance of Islam can only be proven when it is manifested in the daily lives of Muslims. The greatness of Islam should be reflected in the character and actions of the Muslim community, not merely in the glorified stories of past Islamic figures,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said Muslims must learn from past mistakes, particularly the tendency to choose shortcuts for quick fixes, which often result in temporary solutions lacking a solid foundation.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness urged members of MKI to embrace and champion the spirit of ‘syura’, focusing on commonalities while avoiding the amplification of differences.

“The practice of ‘syura,‘ or consultation, as advocated by Islam, empowers leaders to make informed decisions through collective wisdom.

“We must build bridges to reconcile divergent views and interpretations, preventing confrontations that could fracture unity within the Muslim community,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin added that the MKI secretariat should engage extensively with all stakeholders before introducing any policy and should be equipped with an effective and comprehensive communication plan to avoid any post-implementation discord.

“May MKI effectively serve as a pivotal advisory body, innovating new strategies and methods to broaden the mindset of the community.

“By breaking free from narrow perspectives and outdated thinking, the Malaysian National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs should lead a cultural and intellectual transformation, fostering a dynamic and progressive community that amplifies the essence of Islam,” said the Sultan.