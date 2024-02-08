Removal of PM’s posts probably done by higher power at META - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to remove Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s social media posts relating to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was probably done by those at the higher level at Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) and not by their team in Southeast Asia, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said in a series of discussions he had with the management of Meta at the Southeast Asia level so far, they hinted that they were not the ones who removed the Prime Minister’s posts from Facebook and Instagram.

“There is a possibility that it involved a higher-level decision. The Meta team in the region is also confused as to why it happened, so I don’t blame them because this is not an action on their part. So, we are waiting for further explanation.

“I was made to understand that a Meta delegation will come to Kuala Lumpur next week to explain the matter, so we’ll give them until then,” he told reporters after joining the Prime Minister and some 3,000 congregants in performing Friday prayer and absentee funeral prayer for Haniyeh at Masjid Negara here today.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Elaborating, Fahmi said the removal of social media posts by Meta, like what happened to the Prime Minister, should not have happened to anybody.

“It’s quite funny because the United States is talking about freedom of expression and freedom of speech. So in Meta’s case, I think they really have to practice what they preach. Otherwise, it’s just hypocrisy,” he said.

Haniyeh, who was also the former Prime Minister of Palestine, was reported to have been killed in an airstrike that targeted his residence in Tehran, Iran, in the early hours of July 31.

He was there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.