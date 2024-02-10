KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol across the country will remain unchanged at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively for the period from Oct 3 to 9.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia also remained at RM2.95 per litre while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the price remained at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

The price setting is based on the retail price of petroleum products on a weekly basis using the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will also continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s well-being is maintained,“ according to the statement.