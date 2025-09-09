Tycoon to face new charges over highway scandal

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is preparing to press fresh charges against business tycoon Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed and several others over the multi-billion ringgit MEX II scandal.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Abu Sahid, his wife Puan Sri Noor Azrina Mohd Azmi and former Mex II Sdn Bhd director Datuk Yap Wee Leong had been charged.

“The second round of prosecutions will see Abu Sahid face seven additional charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109,” Azam announced at a press conference at the MACC headquarters yesterday.

Yap currently faces 18 charges, nine under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 involving RM209 million and another nine under Section 401 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 involving RM387 million.

Azam added that nine more individuals are lined up for prosecution over their alleged role in handling funds linked to Abu Sahid, with charges expected to be filed by the end of September.

“This case involves huge sums of money, with charges spanning corruption, money laundering and misappropriation,” he said, describing it as a landmark investigation.

The MEX II project, awarded to Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd, has long drawn scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities and questionable transactions.

On Monday, Abu Sahid was formally charged in court with four counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM313 million and 13 counts of money laundering totalling RM139.2 million.

The CBT charges, filed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment, caning and a fine.

Yap was separately indicted on 17 counts of submitting falsified documents, progress claims valued between RM9 million and RM28 million each, between June 2017 and April 2018.

Both Abu Sahid and Yap pleaded not guilty.

Abu Sahid, who arrived in court in a wheelchair, was granted bail of RM1.5 million on one surety, while Yap was released on RM1 million bail.