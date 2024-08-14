Rinda Food Industries condemns misuse of candy in New Zealand methamphaetamine incident

GEORGE TOWN: Rinda Food Industries Sdn Bhd today clarified that the company does not use or condone the use of any illegal drugs in their products, after reports about potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine found in the company’s candy surfaced recently.

Its general manager Steven Teh said the company has learnt of recent news reports in New Zealand where its products may have been misused in connection with illegal substances, specifically methamphetamine.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation and understand the concerns it raises. We believe that the New Zealand authorities are currently conducting an investigation into this matter.

“We will work closely with law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this issues and protect the integrity of our brand,“ he said in a statement today.

Steven stressed consumers’ safety and well-being were the company’s highest priority as well as ensuring its products meet the highest safety and regulatory standards.

He also encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact them directly or to reach out to the appropriate authorities.

Foreign media recently reported that a charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with potentially lethal doses of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.

Auckland City Mission on Wednesday said that staff had started to contact up to 400 people to track down parcels that could contain the pineapple sweets, which actually were solid blocks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers.

According to the New Zealand authorities, three people were treated in hospital after consuming the sweets but were later discharged.

Rinda Food Industries Sdn Bhd, which operates in Bukit Mertajam here, has been in confectionery manufacturing of candy, jelly and pudding since 1982.