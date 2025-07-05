Sabah’s ESSZone safe for tourists, says Home Minister

SEMPORNA: Sabah, particularly the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), remains a safe and secure destination for foreign tourists, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that to further strengthen the positive perception and confidence of the international community regarding the security situation, 15 diplomatic representatives and foreign delegation officers from 10 countries were given a security briefing and brought to visit the ESSZone area today.

“This year marks the second time the Home Ministry, in collaboration with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), has brought diplomats and foreign representatives from the United States, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, China, South Korea and Spain for a series of one-day visits to key tourist locations within the ESSZone,” he said.

“We visited Pulau Omadal, Pulau Sibuan, Pulau Bohey Dulang and Pulau Mataking. The purpose is to allow these foreign representatives to see the current situation for themselves, understand the security context of the areas they are visiting, and also engage directly with the local community,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the the Home Minister’s briefing and security survey of the ESSZone here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said that through the visit, foreign representatives had the opportunity to learn about the local culture, understand the historical background, and gain firsthand insight into the uniqueness of the locations and the level of security.

“We specifically invited strategic countries that have issued travel advisories to their citizens regarding the east coast of Sabah. Last year, we organised a similar programme, and as a result of bringing in foreign representatives, we recorded a significant increase in tourist arrivals from those countries. Therefore, we see strong potential to further boost tourist arrivals,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Sabah government, including the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, for their strong cooperation in supporting this Home Ministry initiative, which focuses on security. This is a unique model of collaboration,” he said.

He added that the security presence in the ESSZone remains at a high level of readiness, with various operations involving the combined resources of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, along with intelligence support and cross-border cooperation.

“As a result, the area has remained stable. In fact, we are pleased to announce that there has been no incident of kidnapping for ransom in the ESSZone since Jan 15, 2020. This is a proud achievement,” he said.

“In fact, between Jan 1 and May 31 this year, a total of 1.08 million inspections involving individuals, vehicles, and boats were conducted in the ESSZone. From that number, 153 individuals were detained, while 73 vehicles and boats were seized for various security offences,” he said.

He added that the latest weekly report from the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) also supports this positive development, with the threat level for crew kidnapping in the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas downgraded to the low category, as no kidnapping incidents have been reported since January 2020.

Saifuddin Nasution said the improvement in the security level in the ESSZone has been clearly reflected in the steady increase in tourist arrivals over the years.

The ESSZone covers 10 districts - Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna, and Tawau. - Bernama