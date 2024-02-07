RiverCity celebrates unveiling of murals

KUALA LUMPUR: RiverCity in Sentul recently celebrated the unveiling of murals created by 34 Dasein Academy of Art students.

The themed murals form the backdrop of a row of eateries and portray Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage of food, diversity of races and iconic landmarks.

“The experience was challenging as we had to achieve a certain standard and the design was quite unique but as a team, we completed it within the timeline,” said Tan Jie Hua, 20, who is completing her second year diploma in illustration.

Foo Zi Wei, 20, who is completing the same diploma, felt she gained a lot of experience and interpersonal skills from working with the team.

“At times, we had differences of opinions. But the final artwork made me realise how much of a difference the project made in the community as many came forward to praise the artwork.”

Dasein Academy of Art president Gooi Hean Chye expressed pride in the students’ achievements.

“The murals are more than just art. It is a message to show that our students can contribute to society,” he said at the launch of the murals on June 21.

RiverCity, developed by the Low Yat Group, features distinctive hubs, such as the Pet Lovers Hub, Dine In and Delivery Hub, Merchants Hub and Growers Market.

Founded in 1947 by visionary Tan Sri Low Yat, the Low Yat Group has a deep-rooted history of innovation and contribution to Malaysia’s development.

RiverCity manager Chan Wai Yee emphasised the project’s community impact and said the mission of the Low Yat Group has always been to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the community.

“This brings us to the heart of today’s celebration – place-making. Place-making capitalises on a local community’s assets, inspiration and potential with the intention of creating public spaces that improve urban vitality and promote health, happiness and well-being. It is about transforming areas into vibrant, functional and engaging environments that foster a sense of community and belonging.”

A standout place-making mural depicts a vibrant street food scene that captures the essence of Malaysia’s culinary heritage with detailed illustrations of iconic dishes such as nasi lemak, satay and roti canai.

Another showcases a stunning panorama of Malaysia’s most famous landmarks, including the Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves and Penang’s Kek Lok Si Temple, brought to life with bold colours and intricate details.

Celebrating Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage and symbolising unity in diversity, the winning mural features traditional dances, festivals and attire.

Low Yat Group executive director Low Su-Ming said the mural project was carried out from June 12 to 15 and the students were guided by three lecturers, adding that the artwork not only improved the area’s visual appeal but also supports RiverCity’s mission.

“Our mission is to rejuvenate and celebrate the historical significance of Sentul and Third Mile Jalan Ipoh, also known as Batu Tiga, which are key components of the Kuala Lumpur cultural landscape.

“The idea is to contribute to the broader initiative of place-making and cultural regeneration.”