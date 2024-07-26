RM217m allocated for KPKT projects in Sabah - Nga

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), has allocated RM217.41 million for several development projects in Sabah, announced during the two-day Sentuhan Kasih KPKT Tour, which began yesterday.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation covers 38 projects for public infrastructure development and upgrades, housing, landscaping and community well-being.

He said that this includes financial aid for the repair and maintenance of Non-Islamic Houses of Worship (RIBI) amounting to RM5.51 million for last year and this year.

“An additional RM211.89 million covers the implementation of various development and upgrade projects in Sabah, including eight new Public Housing Programme (PPR) projects with a total allocation of RM54.94 million.

“Other projects include 12 new construction, reconstruction, and upgrade projects for fire stations and quarters costing RM18.45 million. Local Authority (PBT) projects in Sabah will receive RM56 million, and slope repair and reinforcement work will receive RM3 million,” he said.

He told this to reporters after inspecting the upgrade project of the Luyang Community Hall here today, which was also attended by Sabah Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

Nga added that during the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT Tour, he visited several ongoing and completed projects in Sabah.

“I observed that all projects are progressing smoothly. While some projects may not meet the specified timelines, we will monitor and ensure their completion to high standards.

“I have instructed all PBTs to continuously monitor the progress of all projects to ensure their completion. This is crucial as the ministry allocates funds based on the projects implemented by each PBT,” he said.

Nga noted that the allocations approved by KPKT are performance-based budgets to ensure that KPKT’s services and focus on improving public infrastructure continue to be enhanced.

“This also ensures that each project benefits the community and is economically viable,” he said.