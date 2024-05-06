PETALING JAYA: Adult toys worth over RM2 million were recently confiscated by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department during a raid at a warehouse in Shah Alam, near here.

The Star reported that a total of 11,2200 adult toys worth approximately RM2.04 million were seized during the raid which took place on May 20, according to Customs assistant director-general (Central Zone) Norlela Ismail.

It was found that the warehouse was operating for three years and stored other items apart from adult toys.

“It is believed that the items were for both online and in-store sale,“ Norlela said.

Norlela confirmed this to be the “biggest haul” this year, with the value of confiscated illegal items worth 40 times more compared to a similar raid conducted in 2023 that only seized RM50,000 worth of items.

Following the raid, Norlela said a warehouse manager in his 60s was arrested to assist in the investigation.

Currently, he has been released on bail.

Furthermore, it is believed that the adult toys were probably shipped to Malaysia under “false import declarations,” as quoted.

