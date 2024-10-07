PETALING JAYA: The case involving luggage containing over RM500,000 in cash could be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) if the claimant fails to prove the money’s source, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

The luggage which was discovered by a security guard at a shopping centre in Damansara on March 19 saw a company director claimed ownership but could not provide evidence to the police.

“If the source of the money cannot be identified, we will investigate under AMLA for the offence of money laundering,“ Hussein was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

He confirmed that the money would be seized if investigated under AMLA.

Hussein stated the investigation papers for the cash discovery have been completed and the decision from the public prosecutor’s office is pending.

Previously, it was reported that the investigation papers would be transferred to Bukit Aman, as the claimant failed to prove the money’s source.