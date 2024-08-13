Robbery suspect killed in shootout with police in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with a criminal record of six previous robberies was shot dead in a shootout at the entry to the Sungai Balak Toll on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK) near Kajang, Selangor this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that a team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, which was patrolling the area, stopped a Perodua car driven by the man around 3 pm.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, refused to stop the vehicle and fired shots at the police.

“Police returned fire, and the suspect is believed to have been killed in the exchange,” he said, adding that a police officer in his 30s was struck by a bullet in the incident but survived because the bullet hit his bulletproof vest.

He said that checks revealed the local man was believed to have been involved in a robbery at a gold shop in Plaza Metro Kajang a few months ago, adding that an investigation into the incident has been opened under Section 307 of the Penal Code.