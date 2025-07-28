‘No tolerance’ for foreigners holding hawker licences

PETALING JAYA: Local authorities have never permitted foreigners to apply for or hold hawker licences, small trader permits or business premises licences, and any violations will not be tolerated, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Replying to Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN–Hulu Selangor) regarding the presence of foreign traders in Malaysia’s retail sector, Nga said the restriction was clearly outlined under the Hawker By-Laws and the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries By-Laws.

“It must be stressed that the ministry and local authorities have never allowed any foreign nationals to apply for or own hawker or small business licences, business premises, grocery stores, eateries, car workshops or markets,” he said during Minister’s Question Time.

Nga said since 2023, a total of 3,703 enforcement operations had been carried out across the country targeting business premises operated by or involving foreign nationals.

As a result, 14,834 compounds were issued, 23 licences revoked and 2,880 business premises sealed due to various breaches of local authority rules, including cases where Malaysian traders had illegally transferred licences or permits to foreigners.

“This is because the government is highly committed to supporting citizens through business opportunities, including offering business premises at below-market rental rates. These facilities must not be misused for the benefit of foreign nationals,” he said.

The Teluk Intan MP added that local authorities will not compromise on any breach of licence conditions.

Violators may face stern action, including compound fines, seizure of goods, business closures and licence revocations.