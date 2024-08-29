Rohingya man charged with murder of wife, children

ALOR SETAR: A Rohingya man was charged in two Magistrate’s Courts here today with the murder of his wife and two children.

The accused, Abdu Gapur Doli Ahmad, 43, was charged with the murder of his wife Nor Begam Md Yasin and his youngest son, 23-month-old Abdul Hakim.

No plea was recorded from the accused, who is also a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card holder, when the charges were read before Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The alleged murders occurred behind an empty building along Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim and in front of Jalan Pegawai, between 11.30 pm on Aug 18 and 12.30 am on Aug 19.

No bail was granted, and the court has fixed Nov 26 for a remention, as well as the submission of post-mortem and forensic reports.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor J. Banusha, while the accused was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah, the accused was charged with the murder of his eldest daughter, Lianaata, 10, behind an empty building on Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim between 11.30 pm on Aug 18 and midnight on Aug 19.

No plea was recorded from the accused and the court set Nov 26 for remention and submission of post-mortem and forensic reports.

In the same court, the accused was also charged with self-administering dangerous drugs namely amphetamine, methamphetamine and morphine at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division office, Kota Setar district police headquarters at 1.50 am, on Aug 20.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge which was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 15(1) of the same act which provides for a fine of not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment for not more than two years.

The court deferred the sentencing pending the pathology report set for Nov 26.

For both charges, the prosecution was handled by Royal Malaysia Police prosecuting officer M. Kaneson, while the accused was unrepresented.