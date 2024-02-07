PETALING JAYA: Twelve-year-old winner of RTM’s Bintang Kecil 2022, is among 14 participants representing Malaysia at the World Championship Of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the USA.

According to Daily Express, assistant minister to the Sabah Chief Minister cum President of the United Bisaya Association of Sabah (PBBS), Datuk Ruslan Muharam, welcomed Qahirah Maisarah Syahlil, at his residence in Kampung Suasa, Beaufort, Sabah.

He stated the Bisaya community and all of Sabah are proud of Qahirah, the first Bisaya child to represent the state and country, for being chosen to join other artists from Sarawak and the peninsula in Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ: Sarawakian twins set to shine at performing arts world championships

“Qahirah, also the winner of Sugandoi Dazanak, will wear traditional Bisaya attire during the competition,” he said.

The meeting aimed to encourage the young singer to showcase her talent and traditional Bisaya costume.

Malaysia is once again sending a team to the WCOPA.

This year, 15 participants will represent the country in categories such as vocals, dance, music, and modelling.

The World Championships, considered the “Olympics” of the performing arts, are held annually, with 70 countries expected to participate in its 27th edition at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center from June 28 to July 6.

Team Malaysia’s participation in this global event is a unique opportunity for national artists to showcase their talents in Hollywood and shine on the international entertainment stage.

The team comprises participants from various ethnic backgrounds across the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak, with five participants from each region.

Six of the 15 participants are children (ages 5 to 15), while the rest are adults (16 and older), with the youngest being 8 years old and the oldest 50.