‘Rumah Madani: Jiwa Merdeka’ performance among Malaysia day attractions

KUALA LUMPUR: The “Rumah MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” performance, which will highlight elements of nationalism, will be one of the attractions of the Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka Kota Kinabalu, starting at 7 pm, on Sept 16.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, who is also 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) Main Committee chairman, said the “Rumah MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” show will feature 100 cultural artistes from the Sabah Cultural Board.

“Rumah MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka will highlight five elements of nationalism namely the national anthem ‘Negaraku’, unity, dynamics of progress, national transformation and independent spirit,” he said when interviewed on RTM’s “Selamat Pagi Malaysia” programme today.

He said some of the country’s well-known artistes such as Stacy, Amir Jahari, and Faizal Tahir are expected to enliven the Malaysia Day celebration with a pre-show that will start at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi said that the Malaysia Day programme is organised by the Sabah State Archives.

The celebrations, he said, also included an exhibition on Malaysia’s formation to be held from Sept 12 to 15 (from 9 am to 5 pm); a painting competition; and the singing of patriotic songs with the theme Malaysia MADANI Jiwa Merdeka.

Commenting further on the Malaysia Day celebrations at Padang Merdeka Kota Kinabalu, Mohamad Fauzi urged the public to witness the entire event in order not to miss the drone performance segment, the ‘light and sound’ show as well as the fireworks at the end of the programme.

“People are advised to plan their trip ahead as we expect more than 30,000 visitors at this event,“ he added.

For more information, visit the Merdeka360 website at www.merdeka360.my or its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.