PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian welder working in Singapore was shocked to discover what appeared to be drugs placed on the motorcycle he was riding last Tuesday.

According to Harian Metro, Johor Bahru South District police chief, assistant commissioner Raub Selamat, said the 37-year-old man noticed the illegal substances on his motorcycle while refuelling at a gas station in Majidee, Johor at 6:41 a.m.

“The complainant saw a plastic packet containing two red pill-like items under the motorcycle’s storage box. He disposed of the items at the gas station area.

“Police investigated the location yesterday afternoon after receiving a report but were unable to find the items,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that further investigations are being conducted to track down the suspect involved in the incident.

The incident went viral on social media when a user revealed that suspected methamphetamine pills had been placed under the storage box of a Malaysian worker’s motorcycle.

“Luckily, our fellow ‘Run SGD’ friend was fortunate. Good thing the rider noticed before entering Singapore. Someone had placed methamphetamine pills under the motorcycle’s box. Be careful, all ‘Run SGD’ comrades,“ the post said.