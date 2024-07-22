Sabah Fire Dept to conduct low-flying helicopter training in Putatan

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has advised the public not to panic or worry if they come across its helicopter flying low or hovering in the Putatan area and its surroundings.

According to a statement from Sabah JBPM today, this is because the department’s helicopter will be conducting a series of training exercises from tomorrow until Thursday (July 25).

“The training exercises are being held in conjunction with the official opening ceremony of the Putatan Fire and Rescue Station, scheduled for this Thursday,” the statement read.

The public can contact Sabah JBPM at 088-422873 or 088-422871 for further information.