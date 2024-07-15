Sabah fishermen receive RM21.1 million in living cost allowances - Mohamad Sabu

SANDAKAN: A total of RM21.1 million in living cost allowances has been disbursed to support 7,502 fishermen in Sabah this year, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He said an additional allocation of RM450,000 was channelled to help 30 B40 fishermen in the state, aimed at boosting their skills and livelihoods.

In addition to these, the government has also facilitated initiatives such as the Fishermen’s Special Housing Project, the Fishermen’s Safety Protection Scheme and the Natural Disaster and Welfare Assistance Fund for Fishermen.

“Through the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry will always ensure our fishermen’s welfare are protected,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with Sandakan’s fishermen community today.

Mohamad said the government has approved RM1 million for a dedicated housing project benefitting 60 fishermen in Sabah, aiming to improve their quality of life.

Also, he said the government will continue to subsidise diesel and petrol for fishermen, with a monthly quota of 70 million litres at RM1.65 per litre, benefiting 6,782 fishermen in Sabah.

“These measures underscore our commitment to alleviate the hardships faced by our fishermen and to uplift their economic standing,” he added.

Addressing concerns about fuel smuggling, Mohamad stressed that national resources should exclusively benefit Malaysians, and noted a significant reduction in smuggling activities due to enhanced enforcement measures.