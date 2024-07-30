Sabah police commissioner cautions against being used by terrorists

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun today urged all parties, including police personnel and government officials, to avoid being used as pawns by terrorists.

He said that the cooperation of all parties, including the local community, is essential in maintaining the country’s security, peace, and sovereignty.

“I assure you that the security forces, particularly the police, will remain vigilant, especially at the borders and in the waters, to prevent armed groups from infiltrating the state.

“Everyone involved in maintaining state security plays a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s security and sovereignty,” he said in his speech at the launch of the book documenting Op Daulat Tanduo, titled ‘Briged Sabah, Pasukan Gerakan Am: Membanteras Pengganas dan 5th Column di Kampung Tanduo’, which was officiated by Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Jauteh also highlighted that security forces, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, and other agencies, such as the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, play a significant role in protecting the country’s borders from external threats.

He emphasised that cooperation from the local community is vital in supporting the security forces, by providing information on suspicious activities or security threats.

Jauteh also noted the significant role of the media in informing the public about security issues, and current developments related to national security. Additionally, he stressed the importance of information sharing between security agencies to enhance the effectiveness of their operations.

Furthermore, Jauteh highlighted that the government, particularly the federal government, is responsible for providing adequate resources to the security forces to ensure they can perform their duties effectively.

“Only through the combined efforts of all parties involved - security forces, local communities, the media, and the government - can we safeguard the country’s sovereignty, and maintain a safe environment for the people,” he said.

Regarding the book on Op Daulat, Jauteh said that it was an initiative by the Sabah General Operations Force (GOF). The project, which began last year, took approximately eight months to complete.

“This documentation is based on true accounts. We interviewed witnesses, officers, and personnel involved in Op Daulat, to capture an accurate portrayal of the events.

“We aim to provide a balanced perspective, not limited to one side or particular party, but a comprehensive account from those who were directly involved. We hope this documentation will help the community gain a clearer understanding of the actual events of Op Daulat,” he added.