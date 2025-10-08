Contractor loses over RM500,000 to part-time job scam

KULAI: A contractor lost RM500,278 after being deceived by a syndicate offering non-existent part-time jobs.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the 52-year-old was attracted to the part-time job offer that promised returns of 15 per cent for every item purchased through the online system known as ‘affiliate seller’.

“From March 20 to April 28, the victim made 22 cash transactions totalling RM500,278 to 16 local bank accounts with the hope of obtaining the returns promised.

“However, when the victim tried to withdraw the returns amounting to 138,500 USDT (Tether, about RM584,661.13) that was displayed on the website’s account, he found that it had been blocked,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said the victim, upon realising he had been duped, lodged a report at the Kulai Police headquarters yesterday (Oct 7), adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The public is advised to use the online services provided by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), such as the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), CCID Infoline and Semak Mule, as well as get the latest information on commercial crime modus operandi through the official Royal Malaysia Police Facebook page,” he added. - Bernama