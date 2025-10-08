Johor police dispose of RM43.54 million worth of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have disposed of an estimated RM43.54 million worth of case items, involving various types of drugs and processing equipment.

Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad stated that the disposal involved compact drugs weighing 651 kilogrammes and 12,243.02 litres of liquid drugs.

He confirmed that the disposal of these case items involved 4,528 investigation papers from the years 2000 to 2024.

The drugs disposed of included heroin, cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine, nimetazepam, ketum leaves, yaba bills and vape liquid.

He added that the amount of drugs disposed of could feed the addiction of nearly 1.39 million addicts.

The disposal will be carried out by a scheduled waste management company at the Telok Panglima Garang disposal site in Selangor.

He noted that this company uses the latest facility, namely the incinerator or the scheduled waste to energy method, which produces new energy and is more coordinated and pollution free. – Bernama