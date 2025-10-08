Freedom flotilla with nine Malaysians intercepted by Israeli forces

KUALA LUMPUR: Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) humanitarian mission to Gaza at 10.50 am Malaysian time today.

In a statement, Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) said nine vessels, including the ‘Conscience’ and ‘Umm Saad’, which were carrying nine Malaysian activists, were intercepted, although detailed information about the participants has yet to be confirmed.

“Eight Malaysians were on board the ‘Conscience’ and one was on the ‘Umm Saad’. MyCARE will hold a press conference at noon today,” the statement read.

Yesterday, MyCARE Chief Executive Officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said the FFC humanitarian mission was expected to enter the red zone at about 5 pm Malaysian time today, moving closer to high-risk waters.

The FFC mission involves eight Malaysian representatives aboard the ‘Conscience’, which departed Porto Otranto, Italy, on Sept 30. The group is led by Mohd Alauddin and includes three doctors, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi.

Also on board are two lecturers, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, MyCARE Board of Trustees member Norsham Abu Bakar, and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

Another Malaysian representative, Dr Maziah Muhammad, is on board the ‘Umm Saad’, which departed from Catania, Sicily, on Sept 27 along with seven other vessels bound for Gaza.

The vessels are part of a humanitarian peace mission led by the FFC in collaboration with ‘Thousand Madleens to Gaza ‘(TMTG), aimed at providing live coverage and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade.

In total, the current FFC mission comprises about 150 participants from 25 countries, with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation. - Bernama