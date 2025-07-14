Prasarana adds 310 diesel buses to boost Klang Valley, Penang transport

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has introduced 310 new diesel buses as part of its 2025 Bus Replacement programme, aiming to improve public transport services in the Klang Valley and Penang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed this marks Prasarana’s final diesel bus procurement, aligning with Malaysia’s shift toward sustainable mobility.

Loke emphasised Prasarana’s role as the nation’s leading public transport operator, ensuring safe and efficient services.

“With these new buses, we expect better comfort, safety, and accessibility for commuters,“ he said during the launch ceremony. The initiative supports the government’s broader plan to modernise ageing assets and enhance transport efficiency.

The buses, manufactured by Higer, will be deployed in stages across high-demand routes.

Despite being imported from China, assembly takes place in Johor, supporting local industry growth and job creation.

Loke highlighted their compliance with Euro 5 emission standards, reducing pollutants like nitrogen oxide (NOx) for cleaner urban air.

The minister also outlined plans for a full transition to electric buses by 2037, positioning these diesel units as a temporary measure.

“This expansion is a step toward phasing out diesel buses in line with national sustainability goals,“ he added.

Loke praised Prasarana’s alignment with policies like the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB).

He also acknowledged outgoing Prasarana CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah for his contributions to transport sector improvements. - Bernama