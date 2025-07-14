Teachers warned against unclear motivational programmes by Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: Ministry of Education (MOE) members have been advised to steer clear of motivational programmes organised by external entities if the content is unclear.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised the need for teachers to seek ministry-approved support instead.

“We should avoid getting involved in motivational programmes whose content and ‘substance’ we are unsure of. We should focus on our issues at the school level,“ she said during a media conference after visiting SMK Taman Widuri.

Her remarks followed concerns over the eHATI marriage motivational programme, which targets working women facing household crises.

The programme has drawn criticism for allegedly promoting inappropriate content.

Fadhlina highlighted that the MOE offers various development and motivational programmes for teachers, including counselling services.

“We do not want our teachers involved in programmes that can raise doubts or undermine the integrity of the teaching profession,“ she added.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that an inquiry paper has been opened to investigate potential criminal offences linked to the eHATI programme.

Witnesses will be called to verify claims, including the alleged use of hallucinogenic substances. - Bernama