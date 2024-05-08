Salary hike for Selangor civil servants in line with PM’s announcement - MB

SHAH ALAM: More than 21,000 Selangor civil servants will also receive a salary hike in line with the announcement to be made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled before the tabling of the 2025 Budget.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the hike would depend on the amount set by the federal government.

“We will follow (the Federal government) and see how much the hike is. With the amount of reserves that we have, we can give (salary hike),“ he said when met by reporters after the Selangor civil servant monthly assembly and the state-level launch of the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

Last May 3, Amirudin was reported to have said that the salary adjustment of Selangor civil servants would be implemented after the state government received a circular from the federal government to increase the civil servants’ salaries.

Before this, the prime minister had been reported as saying that the new salary hike for civil servants would be announced before the tabling of Budget 2025 which is scheduled in October.

The last time the salary hike for civil servants was announced was around 13 per cent in 2013.

On May 1, the Prime Minister announced a salary adjustment for civil servants which saw an increase of more than 13 per cent and the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.