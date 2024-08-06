Sarawak needs RM17 billion to upgrade healthcare facilities - Lukanisman

SEMATAN: Sarawak requires RM17 billion to comprehensively upgrade and redevelop all its healthcare facilities, according to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said 206 health clinics in the state have been identified as dilapidated, and 39 of them have been approved for an allocation of RM19 million for upgrades this year.

“This RM17 billion figure was presented to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) by the Sarawak government. It is not just for replacing clinics but also for all healthcare facilities in Sarawak.

“It is a huge amount and involves several Malaysia Plan series, and we have a priority list based on needs. For instance, the construction of the Biawak Health Clinic in Lundu requires attention as it is near the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.”

He told reporters this after the launch of the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat Tour Series and the ASEAN Dengue Day celebration for the Kuching Division here today.

Elaborating, Lukanisman said the comprehensive development of healthcare facilities also includes upgrading quarters or residences for Health Ministry staff, especially in rural and remote areas.

Several dilapidated clinics listed for upgrades this year, such as the Singai Health Clinic in Bau, also require a larger budget as they need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister reported that the construction of Petra Jaya Hospital in Kuching is now over 70 per cent complete and is expected to be fully operational by August 2025.

“We cannot rush the development of this hospital. It is not the same as building a school as it involves technical issues. However, it is progressing well, and by this year, the construction work will reach more than 80 per cent,” he said.

The event, held in Kampung Pueh here, was officiated by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to residents.